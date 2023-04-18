Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the post of Protection Officer. Eligible candidates can check and download the answer keys from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to raise objections, if any, from April 20 to 22 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per challenge. The exam was conducted on January 28, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on the answer key link Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Paper- I (General Studies) answer key.

Direct link to Paper-II (Law) answer key.

Direct link to Paper-II (Social Work) answer key.

