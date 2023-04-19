Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the official notification today for the Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS 2023 on the official website upsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.nic.in till May 9 upto 6.00 PM.

According to the UPSC exam calendar, the UPSC CMS 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 16. The exam will be conducted to recruit medical officers in different government departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2023. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category. Details in the notification below:

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.