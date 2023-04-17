Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in.

A total of 538 applicants have been declared qualified.

“The candidature of all the candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth and educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done, and NOT to UPSC,” reads the notification.

Steps to download NDA/NAE II final result 2022

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab Now click on “Final Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to NDA/NAE II Final Result.

Selection Process

Admission to the NDA/NA courses will be made on the results of the written examination to be conducted by UPSC followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board of candidates who qualify in the written exam test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.