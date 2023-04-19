Visva Bharati has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Librarian, Lower Division Clerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist, Multi-Tasking Staff, Laboratory Attendant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in till May 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Group and Level as per 7th CPC Category Application Fee (Rs.) Group ‘A’ posts

(Academic Level / Level -14) UR/EWS/OBC 2000 SC/ST 500 Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil Posts of Group ‘A’(Level -12 and Academic Level / Level-10 ) UR/EWS/OBC 1600 SC/ST 400 Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil Posts of Group ‘B’ (Level -7 and 6) UR/EWS/OBC 1200 SC/ST 300 Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil Posts of Group ‘C’ (Level-5,4,3,2 and 1) UR/EWS/OBC 900 SC/ST 225 Women and PWD (40% and above) Nil

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “VISVA-BHARTI RECRUITMENT TEST-2023 ONLINE REGISTRATION” Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.