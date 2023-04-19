Visva Bharati University recruitment 2023: Apply for 700+ MTS, DEO and other posts
Candidates can apply on the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in till May 16, 2023.
Visva Bharati has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Librarian, Lower Division Clerk/Junior Office Assistant cum Typist, Multi-Tasking Staff, Laboratory Attendant, Technical Assistant and others. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Visva Bharati at vbharatirec.nta.ac.in till May 16, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 709 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, vacancy details, age limit and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Group and Level as per 7th CPC
|Category
|Application Fee (Rs.)
| Group ‘A’ posts
(Academic Level / Level -14)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|2000
|SC/ST
|500
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘A’(Level -12 and Academic Level / Level-10 )
|UR/EWS/OBC
|1600
|SC/ST
|400
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘B’ (Level -7 and 6)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|1200
|SC/ST
|300
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
|Posts of Group ‘C’ (Level-5,4,3,2 and 1)
|UR/EWS/OBC
|900
|SC/ST
|225
|Women and PWD (40% and above)
|Nil
Steps to apply for the vacancies
- Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “VISVA-BHARTI RECRUITMENT TEST-2023 ONLINE REGISTRATION”
- Register and login to apply
- Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.