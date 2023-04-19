Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deferred the online application deadline for recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rect.crpf.gov.in till May 2.

The CRPF Constable Tradesman recruitment drive aims to fill up 9212 Constable posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates. A total of 148 vacancies have been included in the advertisement. The pay scale is level-3 (Rs 21,700 - 69,100). The posts include Bugler, Cook, Safai Karmachari, Driver, Barber, Washerman and Carpenter, among others.

The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 13 and the admit card will be released between June 20 to 25.

Applicants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The examination fees for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC category is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CRPF Constable recruitment 2023:

Visit official website rect.crpf.gov.in Click on ‘Applying to the various post of (Technical & Tradesman) in CRPF’ Go to Register link and complete registration Choose post, fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).