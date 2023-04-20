The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has released the admit card of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE 2023). Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The WBJEE 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2023 (Sunday) in an OMR-based mode. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper 1 (Maths) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry) from 2.00 to 4.00 PM.

WBJEE is conducted for admissions into Undergraduate Courses in Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture of different Universities, Government Colleges as well as Self Financing Engineering & Technological Institutes in the State of West Bengal.

Steps to download WBJEE admit card 2023:

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download admit card of WBJEE 2023” link Login and using Application Number and Date of Birth The WBJEE admit card will appear on screen, download Take a print of the form for future reference

Direct link to download WBJEE admit card 2023.