Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Group II, Sub-Group 3. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam was conducted from February 13 to 17 and the answer keys released on February 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.

Steps to check MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 result:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-2 (Sub Group -3)” link

Key in your Application No/ Roll No and Date of Birth and submit The MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct link to MPESB Group 2 SG3 result.