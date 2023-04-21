MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 result declared at esb.mp.gov.in
The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam was conducted from February 13 to 17.
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has declared the result of the Swachhta Nirikshak, Chemist and other equivalent direct and backlog post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 under Group II, Sub-Group 3. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 exam was conducted from February 13 to 17 and the answer keys released on February 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 344 vacancies.
Steps to check MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 3 result:
- Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result - Group-2 (Sub Group -3)” link
- Key in your Application No/ Roll No and Date of Birth and submit
- The MPPEB Group 2 sub group 3 result will appear on screen
- Download and check.