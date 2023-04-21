Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has revised the timings for the Junior Executive Assistant typing test. As per the notification, the test is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 and 29 in 10 centres in Bhubaneshwar. The typing test in English will be held from 10.00 AM to 10.10 AM and the Test in Computer Application will be conducted from 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

A total of 5244 candidates are eligible for the typing tests. Candidates can check and download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 130 Junior Executive Assistant vacancies.

Steps to download JEA Typing Test Admit Card 2023



Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JEA 2022 typing test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEA typing test admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.