Bank of Baroda has reopened the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Zonal Sales Manager - MSME Business, Assistant Vice President MSME Sales, Manager MSME- Sales and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till May 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for Bank fo Baroda recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various Positions in MSME Department on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for the posts.