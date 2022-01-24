Bank of Baroda has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Zonal Sales Manager - MSME Business, Zonal Sales Manager - MSME - LAP/ Unsecured Business, Assistant Vice President MSME Sales, Manager MSME- Sales and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till February 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 posts. Vacancy details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

For Zonal Sales Manager: 32 to 48 years

For Regional Sales Manager: 28 to 45 years

For Assistant Vice President: 28 to 40 years

For Senior Manager: 25 to 37 years

For Manager: 22 to 35 years

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree in any discipline or post-graduate degree in the respective field. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/ EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment for various Positions in MSME Department on Fixed Term Engagement on Contract Basis Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.