The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the online application deadline for the TS Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET)-2023. Interested candidates can apply without a late fee on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in till April 29, 2023. The last date to apply for the exam with late fee of Rs 500 is May 4, 2023.

Earlier, the application deadline was April 20, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from May 4 to 10, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 25 will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE. The hall ticket will be released on May 16.

The entrance exams are organised for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses (LAWCET) and 2-year LL.M. Courses (PGLCET) in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

The provisional answer key will be released on May 29 and objections can be submitted will May 31.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the TS LAWCET is 35% (i.e. 42 marks out of total 120 marks). There will be no minimum qualifying mark for S.C & S.T candidates for ranking.

Application Fee

The applicants from General and SC/ST/PH category are required to pay the fee of Rs 900 and 600, respectively.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2023