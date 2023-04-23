The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has released the admit card for ASRB NET 2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023. Candidates can download their admit cards on the official website asrb.org.in using the Registration Number (generated at the time of your Online Application Form submission) and the Date of Birth.

ASRB will hold a combined examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination-2023 in CBT mode during April 26-30 at centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format. There will be one paper of 150 marks consisting of 150 objective type multiple choice questions to be solved in 2 (Two) hours.

Steps to download ASRB NET admit card 2023:

Visit the official website asrb.org.in Go to ‘NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination’ Click on the admit card link Enter Registration Number and Date of Birth to login The ASRB NET admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

About ASRB NET

ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying examination for determining eligibility for the position of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates clearing the NET will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/ AUs.