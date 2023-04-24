Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant prelim exam 2023. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC Assistant prelim exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 (Friday) from 12.00 PM to 2.15 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies for Assistants.

Here’s BPSC Assistant admit card 2023 notice.

Steps to download BPSC Assistant admit card 2023: