Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Forest Guard or Van Daroga Main Exam 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC Forest Guard Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 30 (Sunday) from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will be held at Lucknow.

Steps to download UPSSSC Forest Guard admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on Van Daroga Main Exam 2022 admit card link Key in your Registration No, date of birth, gender, code and submit

The UPSSSC Van Daroga admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to download UPSSSC Van Daroga admit card 2023.

UPSSSC is conducting the recruitment drive for a total of 701 Forest Guard posts in the UP Forest Department.

Selection Procedure

UPSSSC will shortlist 15X candidates of the total vacancies for the UP Forest Guard Main Exam 2022 based on the PET 2021 score. Candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the PET and PMT examination before final selection.