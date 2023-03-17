Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Technical Service Exam 2016. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website upsssc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 26 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The exam will be held in three districts including Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar and Bareilly.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 292 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on Combined Technical Service Exam 2016 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.