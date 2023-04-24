The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam dates for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts in EPFO. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 2, 2023. The exam for Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer will be conducted from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and for APFC posts, the test will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 577 posts.

Steps to download EPFO exam schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on EPFO EO/AO and APFC exam schedule Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link EPFO EO/AO exam schedule.

Direct link EPFO APFC exam schedule.

Selection Process

A pen and paper-based Recruitment Test (RT) to short-list the candidates for the Interview shall be conducted by the Commission. Both the Recruitment Tests (RTs) will be held separately.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.