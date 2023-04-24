The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional final answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the final answer keys from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 was conducted from April 6 to April 15 across the country. Challenges were invited till April 21, 2023.

Steps to download JEE Mains answer key 2023

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on “JEE – 2023 Session 2 Final Provisional Answer Key” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.