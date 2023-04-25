Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has declared the result of the Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) CGEPT 02/2023 exam. Candidates can check their ICG Navik GD result at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The ICG Navik recruitment drive aims to fill 255 vacancies, of which 225 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 30 for Navik (Domestic Branch).

The Navik GD Stage-I written exam was held at the end of March 2023. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the Stage 2 Physical Fitness Test in mid/end May 23 and Stage 3 Document Verification and Final Medicals in early/mid-September.

“Shortlisted candidates for Stage-II of CGEPT-02/2023 are required to mandatorily undertake the survey regarding source of information about ICG prior downloading the E-admit card of Stage-II,” said the notice.

Steps to check Coast Guard Navik GD result 2023:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ and click on RESULT link

Login using email ID and password The ICG Navik GD result will appear on screen Download and check.

Direct ink to download ICG Navik GD result 2023.