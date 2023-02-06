Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has started the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch). Eligible and interested male candidates can apply for 350 vacancies on ICG’s official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in till February 16 by 6.00 PM.

The ICG recruitment drive aims to fill 255 vacancies, of which 225 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 30 for Navik (Domestic Branch).

Here’s Indian Coast Guard Navik notification 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-22 years (Born between September 1, 2001, to August 31, 2005). Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Educational Qualification

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th pass with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th pass from an education board recognized by COBSE.

Examination Fee

Candidates (SC/ST exempted) are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 online mode.

Admit cards will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the exam.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

The Stage-I written exam will be held at the end of March 2023, followed by Stage 2 Physical Fitness Test in mid/end May 23 and Stage 3 Document Verification and Final Medicals in early/ mid September.

Steps to apply for ICG Navik recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ and click on registration link for CGEPT-02/2023 Register and log in Fill up application form, pay the applicable fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for ICG Navik recruitment 2023.