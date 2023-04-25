The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the result of Class 12th today, April 25. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The year, the total pass percentage of Class 12th is 75.52%. A total of 27,69,258 students registered for the exam, as per a report by Hindustan Times. The UP board conducted class 12th exams were conducted from February 16 to March 4.

To qualify the examination, the students will have to score a minimum of 35 percent marks. Candidates who fail to secure 35% marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

Steps to download UP Board result 2023

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in Click on the Class 12th result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP Board Class 12th result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.