The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the result of Class 10th today, April 25. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official websites upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year, the total pass percentage of Class 10th is 89.78%. Priyansi Soni has topped the Class 10 by securing 98.33%, reports Hindustan Times.

To qualify the examinations, the students will have to score a minimum of 35 percent marks. Candidates who fail to secure 35% marks will have to appear for the compartmental exams.

The UP Board examination for Class 10th commenced on February 16 and concluded on March 3. This year, a total of 31,16,487 students appeared for the class 10 examinations.

Steps to download UP Board result 2023

Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in Click on the Class 10 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UP Board Class 10th result.