The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has deferred the exam date for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET 2023). Eligible candidates can check the revised schedule from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 20. Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from June 12 onwards. The preliminary answer key will be released on June 23.

AP ECET is conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for the academic year 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.