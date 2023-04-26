Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will close the online application window for recruitment to Stenographer (Group C) and Social Security Assistant posts today, April 26. Eligible candidates can apply at the NTA recruitment portal recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on August 26, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer (Group C): The candidate must be a 12th class pass from a recognized Board as on the closing date of the online application. The candidates who are shortlisted in the Phase-I Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.

Social Security Assistant: Must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university as on August 26, 2023. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Direct link to EPFO SSA notification 2023.

Direct link to EPFO Stenographer notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for EPFO recruitment 2023:

Visit NTA recruitment portal recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘Recruitment Examinations of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization’ Click on apply link for desired post Register and fill the application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Direct links:

Apply Online - EPFO Social Security Assistant

Apply Online - EPFO Stenographer (Group C)