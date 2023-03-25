Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Stenographer (Group C) and Social Security Assistant posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply on the official website epfindia.gov.in from March 27 onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is April 26, 2023. The duration for correction in the particulars of an application form (online only) is April 27 to 28, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for Social Security Assistant post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 27 years as on August 26, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Stenographer (Group C): The candidate must be a 12th class pass from a recognized Board as on the closing date of the online application. The candidates who are shortlisted in the Phase-I Examination will be required to appear in the Skill Test for Stenography.

Social Security Assistant: Must possess a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university as on August 26, 2023. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi on computer.

Direct link to SSA official notification.

Direct link to Stenographer (Group C) notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 700, whereas applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/Female Candidates/Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.