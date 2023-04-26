The Vellore Institute of Technology has released the result of VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website viteee.vit.ac.in. Admissions will be done through online counselling only.

The VITEEE 2023 entrance exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to 23, 2023.

Steps to download VITEEE 2023 result

Visit the official website viteee.vit.ac.in On the homepage, click on “VITEEE-23 Results Published - Click here”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VITEEE 2023 result.

After checking the rank, candidates can proceed with the counselling. Give your choices of preferred Campus, Core Programme, Fee Category, Specialisation/Minor (if any) in the order of preference. Seat allotment will be based on your rank and your preferred choice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.