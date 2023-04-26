The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has announced the results today for the first and second-year March 2023 board exams. Students can download their AP Inter results from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter 1st year theory exams were held from March 15 to April 3 while AP Inter 2nd year exams will be from March 16 to April 4. The practical exams will be conducted from April 15 to 25 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) is conducted by the BIE, Andhra Pradesh. Intermediate is a Two-Year course for students who completed Class 10 or have their SSC or CBSE or ICSE Class 10 certificate.

Steps to download AP Inter results 2023: