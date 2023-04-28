SSC CHSL 2021 final result declared at ssc.nic.in
The Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.
A total of 5998 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Commission notified a total of 6013 vacancies.
Steps to download CHSL 2021 final result
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Result” link
- Go to CHSL tab and click on CHSL 2021 final result link
- Check and download the result
- Take a printout for future reference
