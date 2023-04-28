The Staff Selection Commission has released the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from Commission’s official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 5998 candidates have been shortlisted for the appointment. The Commission notified a total of 6013 vacancies.

Steps to download CHSL 2021 final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” link Go to CHSL tab and click on CHSL 2021 final result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CHSL 2021 final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.