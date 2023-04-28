The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance intimation slip for allotment of examination city for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT 2023). Eligible candidates can download the intimation slip from the official website cmat.nta.nic.in.

“Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for CMAT – 2023. This is an advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of CMAT – 2023 shall be issued later,” reads the notification.

CMAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4 — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held at different centres located in various cities throughout the country.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CMAT 2023 exam city slip

Visit the official website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on “CMAT-2023 City Intimation” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CMAT 2023 exam city slip.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.