Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Preliminary exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam 2022. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 4 for the duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. The exam will consist of 150 questions for a total of 150 marks. There is a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in from May 25 onwards.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download CTS 2022 admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CTS 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.