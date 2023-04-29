Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today, April 29, conclude the online application window for the 68th Combined (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in with a late fee.

A total of 3590 candidates have been declared qualified for the 68th Main exam. The BPSC 68th Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 17 and 18, 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from State’s SC/ST category and PwD/Female candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 400 (including a fee of Rs 200), whereas Rs 1500 (including a late fee of Rs 1500) is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for BPSC 68th Main exam 2023

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, login using your credentials Proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies, of which 77 posts are reserved for female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.