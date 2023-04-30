Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the hall ticket for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. The exam for Engineering (E) will be held on May 7, 8 and 9 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and the exam for Agriculture & Medical (AM) is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 and 11 from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Direct link to the TS EAMCET 2023 notification.

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc. provided in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

Steps to download TS EAMCET admit card 2023:



Visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in Go to ‘Download Hall Ticket (E & AM)’ Enter Registration Number, Qualifying Examination Hall Ticket No, date of birth The TS EAMCET hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download TS EAMCET hall ticket 2023.