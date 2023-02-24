Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon release the notification for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download the notice from the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in from February 28, 2023.

The last date to submit the form is April 10, 2023. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11 for Engineering, and from May 12 to 14 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, reports Hindustan Times.

The exam will be organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU) on behalf of TSCHE. The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various UG professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) provided in the state of Telangana.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.