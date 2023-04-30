The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the NEET (UG) 2023 candidates. Candidates can download their city slips from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 (Sunday) for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes (2.00 PM to 5.20 PM). The exam will be held for admission to undergraduate medical courses in all medical institutions in India.

NEET UG will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu at different Centres located in 546 cities throughout the country and 14 cities in outside India.

The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of NEET UG 2023 using their Application No. and Date of Birth and go through the instructions contained therein as well as in the Information Bulletin. The admit card will be released soon.

Steps to download NEET 2023 exam city slip:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in Under ‘Candidate Activity’, click on “NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link”

Login using Application No and Password The NEET exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to NEET UG 2023 exam city slip.