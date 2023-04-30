The Council of Architecture has announced the result today for the first test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023). Candidates can check their results online from the official website nata.in.

NATA 2023 first test was conducted on April 21. The revised answer key has also been released.

Steps to check NATA result 2023:

Visit the official website nata.in Go to NATA 2023 Test 1 results link Login using Application No. and Password The NATA result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check NATA Test 1 result 2023.

NATA is the qualifier for admission to B.Arch. program offered by Universities/ Institutions in the country, subject to the fulfillment of eligibility criteria as prescribed by the Council. The NATA second test shall be conducted on June 3. Third test shall be held on July 9.