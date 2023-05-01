Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in from May 9 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is June 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 116 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) or equivalent degree from an University or Institution recognised by Central Council of Indian Medicine. The applicant must have registered himself/herself under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines.

Examination Fee

There is no application fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination to be held at Cuttack/ Bhubaneshwar. More details in the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.