Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Dental Surgeon today, April 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till May 29, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 197 Dental Surgeon posts, of which 65 posts are reserved for female candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Have possessed a BDS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognised by the Dental Council of India (DCI). More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Dental Surgeon posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.