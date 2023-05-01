Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the online application correction window for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnics. Candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in from May 1 to 4.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects in Government Polytechnics in Technical education service in the State of Telangana.

Steps for TSPSC Polytechnic Lecturer correction window:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the edit application link for Lecturer posts

Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary corrections Submit the form and download a copy.

Direct link to TSPSC Lecturer correction window.