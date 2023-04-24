Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the revised exam dates for the cancelled examination for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE). As per the notification, the exam for AEE Civil Engineering will now be conducted on May 21 and 22, 2023.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 21 (FN and AN). The examinations for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering) will be held as per the previous schedule i.e., on May 8 and 9. Candidates can download the new schedule from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

Here’s the official notification.

The admit card is expected to be released in the first week of May.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on AEE 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The TSPSC AEE recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1540 Assistant Executive Engineer vacancies.

