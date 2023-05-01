Rajasthan High Court has released the result of the written test for recruitment to the post of Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant and Clerk Grade II. Candidates will be able to download their results from the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The qualified candidates will have to appear in the Computer Test (Speed and Efficiency Test) likely to be held at Jaipur with effect from May 26, 2023. The exam was conducted on March 12 and 19, 2023.

The Rajasthan HC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2756 posts.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in On the homepage, click on Recruitment tab Now click on the Result link Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Direct link to the final answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.