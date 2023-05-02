Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the result of the Class 12 Science board exams March 2023. Students can check their GSEB HSC Science results online at the official site gseb.org.

The GSEB HSC board exams for Class 12 were held from March 14 to 29. The overall pass percentage recorded this year is 65.58 percent. The pass percentage for Group A is 72.27 percent and Group B is 61.71 percent. The pass percentage for girls is 64.66 %, and for boys, it is 66.32%.

Steps to check GSEB 12th result 2023: