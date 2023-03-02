Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released hall ticket for the Class 10 and 12 board exams in March 2023. School authorities can download the hall tickets from the official site gseb.org. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The GSEB 10th or SSC exams will be conducted from March 14 to 28. On the other hand, the GSEB HSC board exams for Class 12 will commence on March 14 and end on March 29. The exams will commence at 10.00 AM and will conclude at 1.15 PM.

Steps to download GSEB hall ticket 2023:

Visit official site gseb.org Click on the hall ticket link for HSC/SSC Enter School index number, registered mobile number or email id to login An OTP will come to registered number/email Enter and download hall tickets.

Here’s direct link to download GSEB HSC hall ticket 2023.

Here’s direct link to download GSEB SSC hall ticket 2023.