Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for the Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 31 to June 15, 2023. A total of 821 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the main examination.

The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download PO Main exam schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on “Conduct of J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022.”

The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule

Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.