Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the result of the Physical Education Lecturer recruitment exam. Candidates can download the result merit list from Commission’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer exam was conducted on April 9, 2023. Qualified candidates are eligible to appear for the oral test/viva voce. The dates will be issued later.

The merit list contains the roll numbers of the 74 shortlisted candidates.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 vacancies for Physical Education Lecturer.

Steps to check JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer result 2023:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Physical Education Lecturer result link The JKPSC Physical Education Lecturer result will appear on scren Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to download JKPSC PE Lecturer result 2023.