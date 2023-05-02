Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the result of the UP Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

A total of 27455 candidates have been declared qualified for the UPPSC Lekhpal examination. The UPSSSC Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 was conducted on July 31.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download Lekhpal result 2022

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Result” link Click on “Click here to View Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination (PET- 2021)/02” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.