Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Mains admit card for the post of Lekhpal 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main Exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on July 31 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The exam will be held in 12 districts — Agra, Aligarh, Ayodhya, Bareli, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Kanpur Nagar, Lucknow, Meerut, Moradabad, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 24, 2022.

A total of 2,47,667 candidates out of the 13,90,305 who applied have been found eligible to appear for the Main exam. The recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 8085 posts of Rajyaseva Lekhpal in the UP Board of Revenue, Lucknow.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Written exam admit card under the Advt. 01-Exam/2022, Rajasva Lekhpal Mains Examination(PET-..” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

UPSSSC will conduct the Rajyaseva Lekhpal Main exam 2022 which will be of 2 hours duration and consist of 100 objective-type MCQs for 100 marks. The papers will include Maths, Hindi, General Knowledge and Village Society and Development.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.