Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in till May 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1539 Pharmacist vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 year to 37 years as on August 1, 2019.

Educational Qualification: 10+2 passed. Diploma in Pharmacy course from a Government recognized institute. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for BTSC vacancies

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the desired post Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.