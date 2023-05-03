Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited the online applications for recruitment to the post of Dairy Field Officer/ Dairy Technical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in till June 2, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up aa total of 40 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from Female/SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50.

Steps to apply for BTSC vacancies

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ — ‘Notifications/Advertisements’ Click on the apply link for the desired post Complete registration, fill application form Upload documents, pay fee and submit form Download the form and take printout

