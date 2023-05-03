Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PCS prelims exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 14, in two shifts—9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM at 51 different district centres.

Steps to download UPPSC PCS admit card 2023:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO. A-1/E-1/2023, PCS (PRELIM.) EXAMINATION-2023.”

Key in your login Registration No, date of birth, gender, code and submit The UPPSC PCS admit card will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Presently the number of vacancies for the UP PCS 2023 is about 173.

The posts include Sub Registrar, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Controller legal Measurement (Grade-II), Technical Assistant (Geology), Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Tax Assessment Officer, g. Dy. Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Jail, District Commandant Home Guards, Excise Inspector and Deputy Jailor.

Selection Process

The competitive examination for the UPPSC PCS 2023 comprises three successive stages viz:- (1) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type & Multiple choice). (2)- Main Examination (Conventional Type, i.e. Written examination). (3)- Viva- Voce (Personality Test).