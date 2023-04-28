Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the marksheet of the Combined State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Candidates can check and download their marksheets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC AE 2021 final result was announced on December 1 last year.

Steps to download UPPSC AE marksheet 2021:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD MARKSHEET OF ADVT. NO. A-5/E-1/2021, Combined State Engineering Services (Gen./Spl. Rectt.) Exam. - 2021.”

Login using Registration No and date of birth The UPPSC AE marksheet will appear on the screen Check and download.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 was conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others.