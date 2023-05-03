The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released the interview call letter for the posts of Trained Graduate Teacher and Post Graduate Teacher. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

The KVS will be conducting interviews for the post of PGTs (12 subjects) and TGTs (9 subjects) from May 15 to 30. The candidates have been shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the Computer Based Test held from February 12 to March 11.

The list of candidates shortlisted for interview and date of interview of the candidates is available on KVS website. The interview will be conducted at Delhi, Gurugram, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai and Dehradun centre.

Steps to download KVS PGT, TGT interview letter:



Visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in Click on download Interview letter for the post of TGT, PGT under ‘Announcements’ section

Key in your Application No and Date of Birth and submit The KVS interview letter will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download KVS TGT admit card 2023.

Direct link to download KVS PGT admit card 2023.